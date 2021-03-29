Short Interest in YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Drops By 50.0%

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS YOGAQ opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $518,872.80, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes.

