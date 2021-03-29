Shroom.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $48.34 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance.

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

