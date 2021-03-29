Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.67

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Get Silgan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.