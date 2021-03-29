Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL opened at $0.77 on Monday. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

