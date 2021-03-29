Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 127.0% in March

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLVRF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.54. 167,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,700. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

