Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 596,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.25. 28,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.