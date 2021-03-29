Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

