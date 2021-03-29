Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.