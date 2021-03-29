SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,101 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

