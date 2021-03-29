SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €48.04 ($56.52) on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of €19.88 ($23.39) and a 12 month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 149.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.97 and a 200-day moving average of €50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

