So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Lowered to $14.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

