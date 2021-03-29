Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,103 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

