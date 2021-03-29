Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

