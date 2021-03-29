S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $47,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.