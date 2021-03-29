S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $359.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

