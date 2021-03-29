Spaceswap Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $106,270.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 4,890,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,882,837 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

