Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.10%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

