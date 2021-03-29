SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $166.19 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00628811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024235 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,243,498 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

