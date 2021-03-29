SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,309. The firm has a market cap of $723.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

