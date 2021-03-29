SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lowered by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

