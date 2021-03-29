Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

SXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,489 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,274.

Shares of SXS stock traded down GBX 2.13 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,329.87 ($43.51). 174,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,832.61. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,398 ($44.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

