Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,256 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 622,346 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

