Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 194,008 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 190.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

