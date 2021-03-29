Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 37,863 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 87.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 51,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

