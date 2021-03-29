Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 60,295 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,295 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $88.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.