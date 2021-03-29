Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify stock opened at $1,065.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,259.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.48, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

