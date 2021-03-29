Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 223.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $232.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.