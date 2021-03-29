S&T Bank Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up about 1.8% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. S&T Bank owned about 0.26% of FTI Consulting worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.06. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

