S&T Bank Has $1.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 179.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $223.21. The company has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

