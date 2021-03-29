S&T Bank Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

S&T Bank raised its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Meredith makes up approximately 1.5% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S&T Bank’s holdings in Meredith were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Meredith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. 9,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,903. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

