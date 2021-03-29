S&T Bank Sells 3,973 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

S&T Bank decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in PPL by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 37,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

