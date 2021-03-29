St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Andrew Croft Sells 23,930 Shares of Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14).

Shares of LON:STJ remained flat at $GBX 1,262 ($16.49) during trading on Monday. 914,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,786. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.70. St. James’s Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 703.40 ($9.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STJ. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,011.88 ($13.22).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

