Stacks (STX) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $13.65 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.00952252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks’ launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,344,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

