Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

SLFPY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

