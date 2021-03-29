STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $57.24 million and approximately $853,968.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

