Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of STLD opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

