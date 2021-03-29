Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $7.46 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $7.46 or 0.00012867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $48.69 million and $8.90 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,988.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.39 or 0.00902581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.22 or 0.00353898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001250 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001422 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,525,826 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

