SteepCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $366.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $105,246.92 and approximately $366.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00649538 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

