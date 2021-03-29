Stephen Grant Sells 20,000 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £123,000 ($160,700.29).

Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($82,701.86).

TND stock remained flat at $GBX 625 ($8.17) during midday trading on Monday. 13,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Tandem Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 531.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 489.09. The firm has a market cap of £31.59 million and a PE ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

