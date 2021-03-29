Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

