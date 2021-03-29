Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.76 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $88.18 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In other news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

