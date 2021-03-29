Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.12 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,114 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

NYSE FE opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

