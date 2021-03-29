Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,935,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 77,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the period.

Shares of SMB opened at $18.02 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

