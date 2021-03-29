Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.49 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

NYSE:EDU opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

