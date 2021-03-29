Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banner by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Banner by 1,661.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

