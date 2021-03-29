Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $45.76 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $45,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 325,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

