Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $89.19 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $89,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ossiam increased its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $241.68. 19,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average of $229.74. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

