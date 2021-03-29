Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,932,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,164,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,766 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 406,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 318,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

