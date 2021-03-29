Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. 147,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

