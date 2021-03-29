Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,037,609 shares of company stock worth $83,567,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

DELL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. 30,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

